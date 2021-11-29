Left Menu

International passengers from high-risk countries need to undergo 14-day quarantine, says Kerala minister

International passengers from high-risk nations, which have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, will have to undergo 14 days quarantine when they reach the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.George said those passengers found positive will be shifted to a treatment centre, set up by the state government on the directions of the union government.The passengers from the high-risk nations should undergo home quarantine for seven days.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:06 IST
International passengers from high-risk countries need to undergo 14-day quarantine, says Kerala minister
  • Country:
  • India

International passengers from high-risk nations, which have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, will have to undergo 14 days quarantine when they reach the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

George said those passengers found positive will be shifted to a treatment centre, set up by the state government on the directions of the union government.

''The passengers from the high-risk nations should undergo home quarantine for seven days. On the eighth day they should test again. If they are found negative, they need to remain under quarantine for seven more days,'' she told the media.

The minister said those found positive would be shifted the treatment centre and separate wards would be set up for them on the union government's direction.

''We have been regularly conducting genomic surveillance. We are testing whether there is any new variant in the state. As of now, we have not found one. If anyone coming from the high risk countries are found positive, their samples will be sent for genomic surveillance,'' she said.

George said five per cent of passengers coming from other countries will be tested randomly as per the directions issued by the union government.

''They should be under self-monitoring,'' she added.

The minister said details of the passengers arriving will be collected from the airport and handed over to the departments concerned to ensure home quarantine and contact tracing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021