Left Menu

Sweden reports first confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

One case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Sweden, the Public Health Agency said on Monday. The case was detected in a test taken a little over a week ago from a person who had travelled from South Africa, it said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:29 IST
Sweden reports first confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

One case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Sweden, the Public Health Agency said on Monday.

The case was detected in a test taken a little over a week ago from a person who had travelled from South Africa, it said in a statement. "It was expected that we would find the variant in Sweden as well, as it has been discovered in several other countries in Europe. The information we have about the variant means that we should take it very seriously until we know more about it," the agency said.

It provided no further information on the state of the person infected. The WHO said on Monday the Omicron coronavirus variant carried a very high risk of infection surges as more countries closed their borders and reported cases of the new strain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021