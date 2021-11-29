Left Menu

Omicron: Chhattisgarh govt orders setting up of help desks at 3 airports

Those who have failed to complete 7-day quarantine after arrival in India would be asked to go under quarantine and an RT-PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:53 IST
Omicron: Chhattisgarh govt orders setting up of help desks at 3 airports
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday ordered the setting up of help desks at three airports in the state for effective screening of passengers flying in from abroad in view of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials said.

The state health department, in a letter to all district collectors, also directed that fresh guidelines for international travelers issued by the Union Health Ministry for tackling the new COVID variant must be followed strictly, a public relations department official said.

The fresh guidelines stressed on effective surveillance and screening of passengers coming to India from 'at risk' countries where the new variant was found, the letter informed.

''The state government has directed the collectors concerned to set up help desks at the three airports, namely Raipur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur, to screen passengers coming from abroad. The help desk will also check COVID-19 test report, vaccination status, quarantine details on arrival in India and symptoms of the infection,'' the official said.

''All districts have been asked to coordinate with the state surveillance centre and track international travelers. Those who have failed to complete 7-day quarantine after arrival in India would be asked to go under quarantine and an RT-PCR test will be conducted on the 8th day. In case the test is positive, the person's sample will be sent for WGS (whole genome sequencing) test,'' the official informed.

Officials have also been directed to increase the number of tests for early detection of the infection, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021