Biden urges Americans to mask indoors, says Omicron to appear 'sooner or later' in U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans to wear masks indoors and in public places, as the administration braces for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron to appear in the country.

"Sooner or later we are going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States," Biden said. "Please wear your mask when you’re indoors, in public settings around other people."

