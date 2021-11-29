Biden urges Americans to mask indoors, says Omicron to appear 'sooner or later' in U.S.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans to wear masks indoors and in public places, as the administration braces for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron to appear in the country.
"Sooner or later we are going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States," Biden said. "Please wear your mask when you’re indoors, in public settings around other people."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. military hid airstrikes that killed dozens of civilians in Syria -NYT
Japan's ex-princess Mako, new husband depart for life in U.S.
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more
Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk
As UAE waits for U.S. F-35s, Russia pitches new warplane in Dubai