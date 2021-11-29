France registers biggest jump in COVID-19 hospital patients since spring

France registered its biggest jump in coronavirus-related hospital admissions since the spring, health ministry data showed on Monday. The number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 jumped by 117 to 1,749 people, the biggest increase since March-April, when the ICU number rose by more than 100 per day on several days.

The number of people in hospital with the virus jumped by 470 to 9,860, the biggest one-day increase since March 29. Compared with a week ago, the number of COVID-19 patients was up more than 18%, the biggest week-on-week increase this year. The French health minister last week said that France has entered a fifth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic. France is registering nearly 30,000 new cases a day on average.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)