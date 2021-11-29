Left Menu

Canada's Quebec said province discovers first case of new COVID-19 variant

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:51 IST
Quebec has discovered its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Canadian province's health minister said on Monday, bringing Canada's total number of cases to three.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also told reporters at a briefing that 115 travelers coming from countries impacted by the new variant, primarily South Africa, were called and asked to take a new PCR test for COVID-19.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

