Canada's Quebec said province discovers first case of new COVID-19 variant
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:51 IST
Quebec has discovered its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Canadian province's health minister said on Monday, bringing Canada's total number of cases to three.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also told reporters at a briefing that 115 travelers coming from countries impacted by the new variant, primarily South Africa, were called and asked to take a new PCR test for COVID-19.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal)
