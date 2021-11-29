Left Menu

One more foreigner tests positive for COVID-19 in Vrindavan, total now 4

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:54 IST
A 41-year-old woman from Austria on a visit to the holy town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected foreigners in Mathura district to four, officials said on Monday.

''In RT-PCR test one more foreign national was found to be coronavirus positive on Monday,'' said Dr. Bhudeo Singh, the incharge of the Rapid Response Team.

Three foreigners hailing from Spain, Switzerland and Austria had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and Sunday.

All the four were on a fortnight visit to Vrindavan and underwent COVID-19 test before their return journey, officials said.

They have been kept under isolation. Since all the infected foreign nationals were staying at Giridhar Ashram in Sheetal Chhaya in Vrindavan, the area has been marked as a containment zone, the officials said.

On Sunday, Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal had said an alert has been sounded in the district after the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa and a few other countries.

A close watch is being maintained in Vrindavan which attracts a large number of foreigners, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

