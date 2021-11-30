Fauci says can't predict if Omicron will become dominant variant in U.S.
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 03:46 IST
The United States' top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Monday it could not yet be predicted if the Omicron COVID-19 variant will become the dominant variant in the country.
Fauci made the remarks in a CNN interview, where he also reiterated that the United States was unlikely to impose further travel restrictions.
