Singapore to hold off further reopening to evaluate Omicron variant
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 11:26 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore will hold off on further reopening measures while it evaluates the Omicron COVID-19 variant and will boost testing of travelers and frontline workers to reduce the risk of local transmission, authorities said on Tuesday.
"This is a prudent thing to do for now, when we are faced with a major uncertainty," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told a media briefing on Tuesday, adding the variant had not yet been detected locally.
