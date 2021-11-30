Left Menu

Japan confirms first case of new coronavirus variant

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-11-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 13:11 IST
Japan confirms first case of new coronavirus variant
Represenative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan confirmed on Tuesday its first case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia, an official said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the patient, a man in his 30s, tested positive upon arrival at an airport on Sunday and was isolated and is being treated at a hospital.

A genome analysis confirmed Tuesday that he was infected with the new variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

Japan announced on Monday that it will ban all foreign visitors beginning Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the variant. The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is "very high" based on the early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with "severe consequences."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021