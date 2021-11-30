Norwegians should wear face masks in crowded places, PM says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-11-2021
Norwegians should wear face masks in public transport and other crowded places amid a surge in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Tuesday.
The center-left minority government on Monday said it would seek to limit any potential spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, including by imposing longer isolation on those found to have been infected with it.
