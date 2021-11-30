Norwegians should wear face masks in crowded places, PM says

Norwegians should wear face masks in public transport and other crowded places amid a surge in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Tuesday.

The center-left minority government on Monday said it would seek to limit any potential spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, including by imposing longer isolation on those found to have been infected with it. Stoere also urged municipalities to accelerate a drive to give booster shots to all adults.

"Vaccination is key to our COVID-19 strategy," Stoere told parliament. "We can avoid a lockdown," he added.

Norway in September ended all domestic coronavirus restrictions, but opposition parties in recent days called on the government to take action to prevent the spread of the virus and thus avoid a hard lockdown of society.

