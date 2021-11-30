Seven Covid deaths in Delhi in November; higher than in Sept, Oct

Seven COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the national capital in November so far this year, the highest count due to coronavirus infection in the last three months, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

On November 29, the city logged one fatality and 34 fresh cases with an increased positivity rate of 0.08 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city recorded a death each on November 27 and November 28 as well.

The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 14,40,900. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi now stands at 25,098.

The death recorded on Monday was the seventh fatality due to a coronavirus infection reported in November. Earlier this month, two deaths were recorded on November 12 and one each on November 14 and 15. In July, the last time zero death was recorded was on July 29 when 51 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent, according to official figures.

In August too, the last time nil fatality was recorded was on August 29 when 31 cases were logged.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded that day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 percent, according to official data.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiraling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases had shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too had been shrinking from June, though death cases continued to be reported in subsequent months.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in June cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real while asserting that his government was preparing on a ''war-footing'' to combat it.

A total of 43,399 tests -- 39,916 RT-PCR tests and 3,483 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the November 29 bulletin said.

Amid the scare of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from those countries which are affected by the new variant.

In a tweet, he had emphasized that the country had ''recovered'' from the COVID-19 pandemic with ''great difficulty''.

The number of active cases stood at 285 on Monday, down from 288 on Sunday. The number of people under home isolation stood at 122 on Monday while it was 115 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 105, down from 108 on Sunday, as per official data.

