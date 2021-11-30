Left Menu

France's health regulator backs vaccination for vulnerable children aged 5-11

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • France

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator on Tuesday backed vaccinating fragile children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 if they were at risk of developing a serious form of the disease, or if they lived with vulnerable people.

Last week, the European Union's drug regulator approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, paving the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe struggles with a surge in cases.

