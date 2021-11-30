Left Menu

Equinor sees less impact on energy demand from Omicron than other variants

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-11-2021
Equinor sees less impact on energy demand from Omicron than other variants
  • Norway

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus will have a smaller impact on energy markets than seen from previous COVID-19 outbreaks, Equinor Chief Executive Anders Opedal said on Tuesday.

"I think (vaccines) will enable a society to be more open and keeping the (energy) demand up," Opedal told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

"So I think we will see less impact (from Omicron) than we have seen before, but it might slow down the growth a little bit," he added.

