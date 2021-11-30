EU says 42 Omicron cases confirmed in 10 countries in the bloc

The head of the European Union's public health agency said on Tuesday that 42 cases of infection with the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in ten EU countries.

Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC), told an online conference that authorities in the EU were analysing another six "probable" cases, noting that confirmed cases were mild or without symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)