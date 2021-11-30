Dutch authorities: omicron variant circulating 11 days ago

The Dutch health authority says it has found the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in two local cases going back as far as 11 days, showing it was already in western Europe's heartland before the reports came out of South Africa last week.

The RIVM health institute said it found omicron in samples dating from November 19 and 23.

Those findings predate the positive cases found among passengers that came from South Africa last Friday and were tested at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

