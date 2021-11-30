8,390 people with disabilities have got first dose of Covid vaccine: minister

A total of 8,390 people with disabilities received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,018 both doses till November 28, according to the Cowin portal, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 (including people with disabilities) reported by states and UTs as of November 27, 2021, is 4,67,933, she said in a written reply.

The government of India, she said, has been providing free Covid vaccines in enough quantities to states and UTs for administration to the adult population aged 18 years and above, she stated.

Responding to a separate question on whether the Union government is aware of the fact that several state governments have under-reported Covid deaths during the second wave, Pawar said health is a state subject and detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the ministry to all states and UTs. All of them accordingly report cases and deaths, she said. States have also been regularly advised to conduct death audits to ascertain the cause of deaths and undertake measures for improving the quality of healthcare services. ''It has been noted that some states based on the reconciliation of mortality data sometimes also revise the reported COVID-19 deaths. States have been advised to regularly upload the data and any reconciliation post-facto should be avoided,'' Pawar said.

To another question on whether the government has provided ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of COVID-19 patients who died, Pawar said the government through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued 'Guidelines to provide for ex-gratia assistance to the kin of the deceased by COVID-19'. The NDMA has recommended an amount of Rs 50,000 per deceased person, including those involved in relief operations or associated with preparedness activities, subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19. The ex-gratia assistance shall be provided by states from State Disaster Response Funds, she said in the written reply.

Also, life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana is being provided to health professionals, including frontline workers and ASHAs, involved across the country in COVID-19 management, the minister said. To provide comprehensive support for children who have lost both their parents due to the Covid pandemic, the Ministry of Women and Child Development under the PM CARES for Children Scheme provides for health insurance, empowers such children through education, and equips them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)