Jalna collector asks traders not to cater to unvaccinated customers

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:16 IST
Jalna district collector Dr Vijay Rathod has asked traders, hotel owners and petrol pump operators not to provide services to those who have not taken anti-coronavirus vaccine.

He was speaking at a meeting of traders, hoteliers, and petrol pump owners held at the collector's office here on Monday. They should ensure that customers as well as their own staff have vaccination certificates, Rathod said, referring to the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, which has caused worldwide concern.

He appealed people to get vaccinated and follow COVID-19 protocol such as wearing masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

