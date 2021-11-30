Health News Roundup: EU could approve shot against new Covid variant in 3-4 months; Omicron, found in Europe 11 days ago, jolts markets on vaccine fears and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU could approve shot against new Covid variant in 3-4 months

The EU drug regulator said on Tuesday it could approve vaccines adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus within three to four months if needed, but that existing shots would continue to provide protection. Speaking to the European Parliament, European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke said it was not known if drugmakers would need to tweak their vaccines to protect against Omicron, but the EMA was preparing for that possibility.

Omicron, found in Europe 11 days ago, jolts markets on vaccine fears

The chief executive of drugmaker Moderna set off fresh alarm bells in financial markets on Tuesday with a warning that existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective against the new Omicron variant than they have been against Delta. Major European stock markets fell around 1.5% in early trade, Tokyo's Nikkei index closed down 1.6%, crude oil futures shed more than 3%, and the Australian dollar hit a one-year low as Stephane Bancel's comments spurred fears that vaccine resistance may prolong the pandemic.

S.Africa's Aspen signs deal paving way for J&J COVID vaccine license

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare on Tuesday signed non-binding terms with subsidiaries of U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson as part of talks on a licensing deal to package and sell J&J's COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, it said in a statement. Aspen's shares rose almost 6% after the announcement.

U.S. FDA panel to weigh Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will vote later on Tuesday on whether to recommend authorization of Merck & Co's antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. The U.S. drugmaker reported on Friday that the oral medicine's efficacy in reducing hospitalizations and deaths had dropped to 30% with data available from over 1,400 patients in its late-stage study. It had reported about a 50% reduction a month ago using data from 775 patients.

Threatened by Omicron, EU states urged to test more as some lag

The European Union's health commissioner has urged governments to boost efforts to detect coronavirus mutations, as some lag behind even as the new Omicron variant is detected around the bloc. The variant first found in southern Africa has now been identified in several European countries, but it is hard to track its spread as various countries do not carry out sufficient genome sequencing of positive samples.

Oxford University says no evidence yet that vaccines won't protect against severe disease from Omicron

The University of Oxford on Tuesday said there was no evidence that vaccines would not prevent severe disease from Omicron, but that it was ready to rapidly develop an updated version of its vaccine developed with AstraZeneca if necessary. Earlier on Tuesday, the head of drugmaker Moderna said that COVID-19 shots were unlikely to be as effective against the variant, jolting global markets.

Denmark's coronavirus epidemic is 'more 'stable', health minister says

The coronavirus epidemic in Denmark is showing signs of stabilising, the country's health minister said on Tuesday, citing vaccinations and third jabs as possible causes. "The reproduction number is calculated to 1. Other key figures such as incidence, positivity rate, etc. suggest that infection growth is slowing and that we have a more stable epidemic," health minister Magnus Heunicke said on Twitter.

Mask mandates to tackle Omicron come into force in England

New mask mandates and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant came into force in England on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes an expanded booster programme to help increase protection against COVID-19. From Tuesday morning, face masks are compulsory on transport and in shops, banks and hair salons.

German and Austrian COVID-19 incidence rate falls, stable in Netherlands

The COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped slightly in Germany and Austria and stabilised in the Netherlands since the three countries introduced new measures to curb the spread of the virus, new data showed. After becoming hot spots in a new wave of infections in western Europe, Austria went into a fourth full lockdown last week and the Netherlands and Germany imposed new restrictions.

Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before S. Africa flights

The COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from South Africa last week carrying the virus, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday.

At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Capetown arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Nov. 26 carrying the new variant, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)