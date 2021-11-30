96% doses administered since May 1 were at govt centres, just 4% at private facilities, RS told

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As much as 96 per cent (101.27 crore) of the total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country since May 1 were given at government centres, while just four per cent (4.07 crore) were at private facilities, Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday.

As on 28th November, 78.19 crore beneficiaries (estimated 83.3 per cent population aged 18 years and above) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the House in a written reply.

Asked as to by when all citizens are expected to be fully vaccinated, Pawar said it is the government's endeavour to vaccinate all eligible with the first dose and their due second dose by December this year.

Responding to another question, Pawar said government and private vaccination centre wise data was not maintained from the very beginning of the program till April 30. ''Since May 1, 2021, a total of 101.27 crore doses (96 per cent of the total doses) of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at Government vaccination centres while only 4.07 crore doses (4 per cent) were administered at private centres,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

