UK PM Johnson says boosters should give higher protection from Omicron

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that it was likely booster COVID-19 vaccinations would increase protection against severe disease from the new Omicron variant even if effectiveness against infection was reduced.

"The answer is everywhere and always to get the booster because we think it's overwhelmingly likely that the booster (and) getting vaccinated will give you more protection," he told broadcasters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

