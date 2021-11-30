Russia to revise COVID-19 response in the wake of omicron variant

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he tasked the government to work up a revised plan of COVID-19 response within a week, taking into account the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Russian leader said Russia's health care system should be prepared for the new challenges of the changing virus, adding that globally, the world can effectively fight the pandemic only with “coordinated actions of the international community”.

Russia still hasn't reported any confirmed cases of omicron. It hasn't halted flights with African nations but has restricted travel from several African countries.

