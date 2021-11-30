Swedish health agency says two new Omicron variant cases detected in Sweden
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:58 IST
Two new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in Sweden, the Public Health Agency said on Tuesday.
The cases were detected in tests taken less than a week ago from two persons who had travelled from South Africa, the agency said in a statement.
Sweden's first confirmed case was detected on Monday.
