Vaccine under development by Spain's Hipra could be booster against variants, minister says

A COVID-19 vaccine currently under development by Spanish pharmaceutical firm Hipra could be effective as a booster against new variants of the virus, Spain's Science Minister Diana Morant said on Tuesday.

Spain's medicines regulator two weeks ago authorised Hipra to carry out Phase II trials of its vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein like that of U.S. based drugmaker Novavax, on 1,000 volunteers.

