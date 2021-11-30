Left Menu

Veterinarians call for medical care for 2 Pakistan elephants

Dr. Frank Goeritz, whose team was sent by the global animal welfare group Four Paws to examine four elephants, reported that one of the animals needs a complicated surgery to remove a damaged and infected tusk.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 30-11-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 19:27 IST
Veterinarians call for medical care for 2 Pakistan elephants
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The head of a team of veterinarians on Tuesday called for urgent medical care for a pair of elephants in Pakistan's port city of Karachi. Dr. Frank Goeritz, whose team was sent by the global animal welfare group Four Paws to examine four elephants, reported that one of the animals needs a “complicated” surgery to remove a damaged and infected tusk. A second elephant has dental problems and a medical issue with a foot, according to vets dispatched by Four Paws. Such diseases ''are very painful and can lead to life-threatening situations in elephants,'' according to a report prepared by Goeritz. Four Paws said a Pakistani court in Karachi had asked that the animal welfare experts assess the well-being of the four elephants in Karachi Zoo and Karachi Safari Park.

Overall, the health of the animals is good, said Goeritz, whose team will submit final recommendations on the condition of the elephants to the court. It was not immediately known when the two animals would be treated or by whom.

In a statement, Four Paws said Tuesday the team's priority is the immediate medical care of all four elephants. “One of the elephants, Noor Jehan, needs major surgery for a painful infection of her broken tusk urgently. Furthermore, all four elephants should be reunited at Karachi Safari Park, proper diet and enrichment must be provided, and the staff needs to receive proper training,'' the statement said.

The experts also discovered that the elephant named Sonu, believed to be male for over 10 years, is actually female, the statement said. The visit by the veterinarians comes a year after the rescue of an elephant named Kaavan, who was transferred from Islamabad to Cambodia and now lives in an elephant sanctuary. Kaavan had languished in the Islamabad zoo for 35 years, most of that time in chains, and he lost his partner in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021