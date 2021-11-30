9 lose eyesight after being operated for cataract in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

At least nine people in Bihar's Muzaffarpur lost their eyesight after they were operated for cataract at a local hospital, according to the district civil surgeon. Apart from this, 25 people who also underwent cataract operations in the city hospital have complained of pain in their eyes. The Civil Surgeon has constituted a special team to investigate the matter and is expected to submit its report within three days.

The incident took place at an eye hospital here, which had set up a cataract camp and patients who had arrived from nearby places for the surgery of cataract, developed problems in their eyes, after which the eyes of almost half a dozen people were extracted. On November 22, many people were operated upon by setting up a camp in the said hospital after which more than 25 people complained of pain in the eyes. The patients contacted the hospital.Speaking to ANI, Civil Surgeon, Vinay Kumar Sharma said, "It has just come to my notice, I have told the person to submit an application. I am constituting a 3-member team consisting of an eye specialist, The team will complete its investigation in three days and submit its report that under what circumstances the incidents took place and why were the protocols not adhered to during the operation. Strict action will be taken against the culprit."

A patient told ANI that the doctors had informed them that his eye had got infected after the operation and suggested removal of the eye. "I had come here for the operation of cataract and was operated upon on Monday. After the operation, I felt pain. Medicines were given, but there was no improvement. I then went to Patna but there was no relief from pain. I returned here and doctors said that there is an infection in the eye and it has to be taken out," the patient said. (ANI)

