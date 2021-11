Nine Scottish Omicron cases all linked to same event - Sturgeon

The nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Scotland were all linked to the same private event, and none of the people who had tested positive for the variant had required hospital treatment, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday. "All nine cases are linked. They all trace back to a single private event on the 20th of November," Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament.

"We fully expect that there will be more cases identified over the coming days that are also linked to this event... however, the fact that all known cases are so far linked to this single event suggests that community transmission may still be limited."

