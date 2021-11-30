Left Menu

France records highest one-day tally in COVID cases since April

France has registered about 47,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers on Tuesday, the highest one-day tally since April 8 at the height of the third wave of the pandemic. The latest data will push the cumulative total of cases in France since the start of the pandemic to 7.67 million and the seven-day moving average of new infections well over 32,000.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:39 IST
France records highest one-day tally in COVID cases since April

France has registered about 47,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers on Tuesday, the highest one-day tally since April 8 at the height of the third wave of the pandemic.

The latest data will push the cumulative total of cases in France since the start of the pandemic to 7.67 million and the seven-day moving average of new infections well over 32,000. During the third wave in the spring, the seven-day average briefly rose above 42,000. On April 8, France recorded nearly 85,000 COVID-19 infections.

Authoritities say the vast majority of COVID-19 patients now in hospital have not been vaccinated. About 75% of the French population has now been fully vaccinated. On Monday, France registered its biggest jump in COVID-19 hospital admissions since the spring, with the number of patients in hospital with the virus up by 470 to 9,860 and the number of patients in intensive care up by 117 to 1,749 people.

Updated figures for Tuesday will be released after 6 pm (1700 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021