Russia will quarantine people coming from countries with high Omicron risk
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Russia
People coming to Russia from countries with high risk of the COVID-19 Omicron variant will have to quarantine for two weeks, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer watchdog, said on Tuesday.
Russia has not recorded cases of the Omicron variant on its territory as yet, she added.
