Eight more Omicron variant COVID cases found in England

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:26 IST
A further eight cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been identified in England, taking the total number to 13, the United Kingdom Health Security Agency said on Tuesday.

"The individuals that have tested positive and their contacts are all isolating. Work is underway to identify any links to travel to southern Africa," UKHSA said.

The cases in England are in addition to nine cases found in Scotland, UKHSA said.

