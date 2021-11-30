Left Menu

Slovenia set to ban Janssen vaccine after woman's death

Slovenia temporarily suspended the Janssen vaccine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/slovenia-temporarily-suspends-jjs-janssen-covid-19-vaccine-2021-09-29, one of several it was using, after the death of the woman whom a neurologist said at the time had developed blood clots and bleeding in the brain. "A commission established to examine the case of the death unanimously concluded that the tragic outcome was related to the vaccine," commission member Zoran Simonovic was quoted as saying by the national STA news agency on Tuesday.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:28 IST
Slovenia said on Tuesday it may ban Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine except when people request it, after concluding a young woman's death was linked to the shot. Slovenia temporarily suspended the Janssen vaccine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/slovenia-temporarily-suspends-jjs-janssen-covid-19-vaccine-2021-09-29, one of several it was using, after the death of the woman whom a neurologist said at the time had developed blood clots and bleeding in the brain.

"A commission established to examine the case of the death unanimously concluded that the tragic outcome was related to the vaccine," commission member Zoran Simonovic was quoted as saying by the national STA news agency on Tuesday. Simonovic said the woman developed thrombosis after receiving the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Health Minister Janez Poklukar told reporters he would propose prohibiting the vaccine except for cases where an individual specifically requires it. The national public health body in charge of vaccinations is likely to accept the proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

