UK aims to offer all adults COVID-19 booster shot by end of January

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he wants to offer all adults a COVID-19 booster shot by the end of January, because of concern about the spread of the Omicron variant.

"The target that we have set ourselves is to offer a booster to everyone eligible by the end of January," he said. "As with the first jabs, we will be working through people by age group."

