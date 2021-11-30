Left Menu

UK aims to offer all adults COVID-19 booster shot by end of January

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:48 IST
UK aims to offer all adults COVID-19 booster shot by end of January
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he wants to offer all adults a COVID-19 booster shot by the end of January, because of concern about the spread of the Omicron variant.

"The target that we have set ourselves is to offer a booster to everyone eligible by the end of January," he said. "As with the first jabs, we will be working through people by age group."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021