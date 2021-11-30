Pune: Sample of senior citizen who returned from Zambia sent for genome sequencing
The sample of a senior citizen who tested positive for coronavirus infection on return from Zambia has been sent for genome sequencing amid concerns over the Omicron variant, civic officials said here on Tuesday.
The 60-year-old man does not have any symptoms and has been asked to quarantine at home, said a health official of the Pune Municipal Corporation.
''He along with family members returned from Zambia in Africa on November 20 and they came to Pune on November 21,'' the official said.
''He and three of his family members were tested at a hospital. Only he tested positive for COVID-19,'' the official added.
