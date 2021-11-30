Left Menu

Pune: Sample of senior citizen who returned from Zambia sent for genome sequencing

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:49 IST
Pune: Sample of senior citizen who returned from Zambia sent for genome sequencing
  • Country:
  • India

The sample of a senior citizen who tested positive for coronavirus infection on return from Zambia has been sent for genome sequencing amid concerns over the Omicron variant, civic officials said here on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old man does not have any symptoms and has been asked to quarantine at home, said a health official of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

''He along with family members returned from Zambia in Africa on November 20 and they came to Pune on November 21,'' the official said.

''He and three of his family members were tested at a hospital. Only he tested positive for COVID-19,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021