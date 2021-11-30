Italy reports 89 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 12,764 new cases

Italy reported 89 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 65 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,764 from 7,975.

Italy has registered 133,828 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.03 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,227 on Tuesday, up from 5,135 a day earlier.

There were 64 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 58 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 683 from a previous 669. Some 719,972 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with the previous 276,000, the health ministry said.