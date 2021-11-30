UK PM Johnson says fresh COVID lockdown is unlikely
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday a new COVID-19 lockdown was unlikely amid concern over the new Omicron coronavirus variant after eight new cases were identified in England, taking the total number to 13.
The Omicron coronavirus variant is raising concern worldwide given the number of mutations, which might help it spread or even evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination.
"I think another lockdown of the kind that we've had before is extremely unlikely," Johnson told a media conference. "But we keep everything under constant review."
