Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says fresh COVID lockdown is unlikely

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:27 IST
UK PM Johnson says fresh COVID lockdown is unlikely
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday a new COVID-19 lockdown was unlikely amid concern over the new Omicron coronavirus variant after eight new cases were identified in England, taking the total number to 13.

The Omicron coronavirus variant is raising concern worldwide given the number of mutations, which might help it spread or even evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination.

"I think another lockdown of the kind that we've had before is extremely unlikely," Johnson told a media conference. "But we keep everything under constant review."

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021