UK's Johnson says fresh COVID lockdown is unlikely
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that a new COVID-19 lockdown was unlikely despite worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant, after eight new cases were identified in England, taking the total number to 13.
The Omicron coronavirus variant is raising concern worldwide because of a high number of mutations compared with other variants, which might help it evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination.
"I think another lockdown of the kind that we've had before is extremely unlikely," Johnson told a press conference. "But we keep everything under constant review."
