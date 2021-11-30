5 VITT cases causally assessed by AEFI panel as on Nov 28: Govt

Five cases of Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) have been causally assessed by the National AEFI committee as on November 28, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

To diagnose VITT, the screening tests for Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), IgG; Anti Platelet Factor 4 -Heparin (PF4-H) using Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) method is being done by certain private laboratories in the country, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

The platelet activation test for HIT, is being done at New Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) can also be diagnosed clinically with radio-imaging and other blood tests which may provide corroborative evidences of TTS.

The health ministry has issued advisories for healthcare service providers for diagnosis and treatment of TTS following COVID-19 vaccines, Pawar stated.

