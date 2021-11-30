Left Menu

Number of Covid-19 patients in French hospitals over 10,000 for first time since Sept.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:44 IST
The number of people with coronavirus in French hospitals rose by 389 to 10,249 on Tuesday, the first time the patient tally was above 10,000 again since Sept. 12, health ministry data showed.

