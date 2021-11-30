Left Menu

UK records 159 new COVID-19 deaths and 39,716 cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:08 IST
UK records 159 new COVID-19 deaths and 39,716 cases
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain recorded 39,716 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and a further 159 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, official figures showed.

The number of cases over the past week stands at 300,554 - 1% more than the week before - while 832 people died over the past week, 14.9% fewer than a week earlier.

Also Read: Britain to extend COVID booster rollout to over-40s

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021