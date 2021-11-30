UK records 159 new COVID-19 deaths and 39,716 cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:08 IST
Britain recorded 39,716 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and a further 159 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, official figures showed.
The number of cases over the past week stands at 300,554 - 1% more than the week before - while 832 people died over the past week, 14.9% fewer than a week earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
