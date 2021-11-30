France records highest one-day tally in COVID cases since April

France has registered about 47,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers on Tuesday, the highest one-day tally since April 8, at the height of the third wave of the pandemic.

The latest data pushes the cumulative total of cases in France since the start of the pandemic to 7.67 million and the seven-day moving average of new infections to well over 32,000. During the third wave in the spring, the seven-day average briefly rose above 42,000. On April 8, France recorded nearly 85,000 COVID-19 infections.

Authorities say the vast majority of COVID-19 patients now in hospitals have not been vaccinated. About 75% of the French population is fully vaccinated. The health ministry also reported that the number of people with coronavirus in French hospitals rose by 389 to 10,249 on Tuesday, the first time the patient tally has been above 10,000 since Sept. 12.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also continued its steady rise and was up by 75 to 1,824, an increase of 25% in just a week. Death toll figures for Tuesday will be released after 7 pm (1800 GMT).

On Monday, the cumulative death toll since the start of the epidemic in spring 2020 stood at over 119,000.

