Left Menu

17 test positive for COVID-19 after contact-tracing of inmates of old age home

Two days ago, 62 persons including 55 senior citizens at the old age home, located at Sorgaon in Bhiwandi tehsil, had tested positive for the viral infection. All the 62 persons and five suspected patients were admitted to the Thane civil hospital, he said.Seventeen others who had come in close contact with those infected tested positive on Tuesday, the official said.These included four senior citizens, a woman and 12 care-takers, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:35 IST
17 test positive for COVID-19 after contact-tracing of inmates of old age home
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 17 persons who had come in contact with inmates of Matoshri Vruddhashram, an old age home in Thane district, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday night. Two days ago, 62 persons including 55 senior citizens at the old age home, located at Sorgaon in Bhiwandi tehsil, had tested positive for the viral infection. All the 62 persons and five suspected patients were admitted to the Thane civil hospital, he said.

Seventeen others who had come in close contact with those infected tested positive on Tuesday, the official said.

These included four senior citizens, a woman and 12 care-takers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021