17 test positive for COVID-19 after contact-tracing of inmates of old age home

As many as 17 persons who had come in contact with inmates of Matoshri Vruddhashram, an old age home in Thane district, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday night. Two days ago, 62 persons including 55 senior citizens at the old age home, located at Sorgaon in Bhiwandi tehsil, had tested positive for the viral infection. All the 62 persons and five suspected patients were admitted to the Thane civil hospital, he said.

Seventeen others who had come in close contact with those infected tested positive on Tuesday, the official said.

These included four senior citizens, a woman and 12 care-takers, he added.

