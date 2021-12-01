U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Niger, Poland over COVID-19
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 01:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday advised Americans against travel to Niger, Papua New Guinea, Poland, and Trinidad and Tobago, citing COVID-19 concerns.
On Saturday, the CDC added seven southern African countries to its "Level 4: Very High" classification after the White House announced new travel restrictions in response to the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
African Presidents commend intra-African trade fair
Promotion of trade between African countries critical: President
IATF 2021 must inspire African youth to lead in innovation: KZN Premier
Soccer-Egypt amputee team set for first African regional tournament
South African union to start indefinite strike at Walmart-owned firm Massmart