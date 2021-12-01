U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Niger, Poland over COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday advised Americans against travel to Niger, Papua New Guinea, Poland, and Trinidad and Tobago, citing COVID-19 concerns.

On Saturday, the CDC added seven southern African countries to its "Level 4: Very High" classification after the White House announced new travel restrictions in response to the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

