Brazil health regulator reports two cases of Omicron variant
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-12-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 01:55 IST
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that preliminary laboratory analysis had found two Brazilian cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Anvisa said one of the people had traveled from South Africa. The samples will be sent for final analysis, the regulator said.
