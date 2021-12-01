Brazil reports two cases of Omicron variant, first in Latin America
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that laboratory analysis had found two Brazilian cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the first reported cases in Latin America. Anvisa said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife had both apparently contracted the variant.
Anvisa said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife had both apparently contracted the variant. The traveler landed at Guarulhos international airport on Nov. 23 with a negative test for COVID-19. But before a planned return trip, the couple tested positive and the samples were sent for further analysis, which identified the Omicron variant.
The samples will be sent for a second confirmatory analysis, the regulator said.
