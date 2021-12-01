Brazil registers 305 new COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-12-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 03:07 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 305 new COVID-19 deaths and 9,710 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released on Tuesday by the Health Ministry.
In total, Brazil has now reported 614,681 deaths due to COVID-19, the world's second highest death toll behind only the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Health Ministry
- United States
Advertisement