Brazil registers 305 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 01-12-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 03:07 IST
Brazil registered 305 new COVID-19 deaths and 9,710 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released on Tuesday by the Health Ministry.

In total, Brazil has now reported 614,681 deaths due to COVID-19, the world's second highest death toll behind only the United States.

