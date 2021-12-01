Left Menu

K'taka CM to meet Union Health Minister to discuss administration of booster dose of COVID vaccine

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:18 IST
K'taka CM to meet Union Health Minister to discuss administration of booster dose of COVID vaccine
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid fresh concerns of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government intends to administer booster doses of vaccine to health and front line workers and he will discuss it with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

He said no decisions have been taken regarding restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations, and there is no need for ''unnecessary worry'' on lockdown-like measures when social and economic activities are slowly picking up.

''I'm going to Delhi on December 2 during which I will be meeting the Union Health Minister, I will discuss with his administration of booster dose to health and front line workers who had taken first and subsequently the second dose of vaccine about six to seven months back,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said he will get to know from the Union Minister the scientific developments on administering the booster dose and the Centre's take or recommendation in this connection.

''We have already discussed with experts in the COVID task force administration of booster or third dose to health and front line workers, and the opinion is that- it should be administered especially to health workers, so I will discuss it,'' he added.

There have been fresh concerns over COVID, following the new clusters emerging in the state and threats of new variant 'Omicron' looming large.

Ruling out making vaccination compulsory or attaching any government facilities or schemes with it, the Chief Minister said, ''rather than making it compulsory, we will intensify the campaign regarding vaccination.'' He said the strict vigil is being maintained along the borders, especially with Kerala, aimed at controlling the further spread of the virus from there.

Noting that about 2,500 foreign travelers arrive in the state through Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports every day, he said all those coming in, will be tested on arrival and will have to undergo seven days of home quarantine despite testing negative, aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

On a sample of one of the two persons who arrived in Bengaluru recently from South Africa, which is said to be different from the existing Delta variant, he said, '' it has been sent to National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) for further analysis, remaining passengers have tested for Delta variant.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021