Japan finds second case of Omicron variant -media
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-12-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 11:42 IST
Japan has found a second person who has tested positive with the COVID-19 Omicron variant, broadcaster FNN reported on Wednesday.
The first case of the variant was discovered on Tuesday.
