No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any fresh COVID-19 case while two more persons recuperated from the disease, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 tally in the union territory remained at 7,683 while 7,548 people have been cured of the disease thus far, the official said.

The COVID death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory now has six active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now coronavirus free, he said.

The administration has so far tested 6,34,168 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.21 percent.

A total of 5,53,514 beneficiaries have so far been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine of which 2,96,843 have received the first dose and 2,56,671 both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

