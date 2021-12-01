Vaccines will likely prevent serious disease from Omicron, UK's Javid says

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday it was possible that vaccines were less effective against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but they should still protect against serious disease.

"Our best form of defence still remains our vaccines," Javid told Sky News. "It's possible of course, it's possible that it might be less effective. We just don't know for sure yet. But it's also very likely that it will remain effective against serious disease."

