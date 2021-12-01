Vaccines will likely prevent serious disease from Omicron, UK's Javid says
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday it was possible that vaccines were less effective against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but they should still protect against serious disease. "Our best form of defence still remains our vaccines," Javid told Sky News. "It's possible of course, it's possible that it might be less effective.
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday it was possible that vaccines were less effective against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but they should still protect against serious disease.
"Our best form of defence still remains our vaccines," Javid told Sky News. "It's possible of course, it's possible that it might be less effective. We just don't know for sure yet. But it's also very likely that it will remain effective against serious disease."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Javid
- Omicron
- British
- Sky News
- Sajid Javid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dutch believe they have found 'a number' of Omicron cases
Amid Omicron scare ahead of Christmas-New Year season, Goa's tourism sector adopts 'wait and watch' policy
UK detects 2 cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron
WRAPUP 4-Omicron coronavirus variant detected in UK, concern triggers more travel curbs
Suspected Omicron coronavirus case found in Germany